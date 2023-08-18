SACO — The Saco Scoop is hosting a Scoop for Sweetser event with a handful of local celebrity ice cream scoopers.

On Friday, Aug. 25 from 4 to 9 p.m., proceeds from all ice cream related sales will go to benefit Sweetser’s youth mental health services.

“There is nothing better than a sweet treat and an even sweeter cause,” said Justin Chenette, senior director of Public Relations & Advancement. “Hope to see everyone as we raise awareness and funds to support the mental health of our next generation.”

Some familiar faces will be behind the counter. Celebrity scoopers will include Saco Mayor Bill Doyle, Saco Deputy Mayor Jodie MacPhail, Senator Donna Bailey, Representative Lynn Copeland, Representative Maggie O’Neil, and Representative Lori Gramlich.

Below is the scooping itinerary:

4-5 p.m. Saco Mayor Bill Doyle & Sweetser President/CEO Jayne Van Bramer

Advertisement

5-6 p.m. Old Orchard Beach Rep. Lori Gramlich

6-7 p.m. Senator Donna Bailey & Saco Rep. Lynn Copeland

7-8 p.m. Saco Deputy Mayor Jodi MacPhail

8-9 p.m. Saco Rep. Maggie O’Neil

The Saco Scoop is located at 209 Main St. in downtown Saco. Learn more about Sweetser’s mission at www.Sweetser.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: