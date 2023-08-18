Greening up the Green

The Windham Historical Society’s Village Green is all dressed up. A perennial garden has been planted and is now surrounding the Victorian gazebo in the center of the village. The project was spearheaded by Greta Paulding, who has been working as an intern at Town Hall this summer.

“The whole project happened quickly,” Paulding said. “Tom Bartell in the Economic Development Corporation mentioned it would be nice to have a flower garden for weddings performed at Town Hall. We partnered with the Windham Historical Society and decided the gazebo would be the perfect spot.

“We had no money in the budget for a project like this,” she said. “The only way to get it done was to rely on the community. I put out a call on social media and the response was amazing.”

On Aug. 6 at 10 a.m., friends, neighbors and gardeners from around the area came together to help make the garden happen. Mulch and loam were delivered. Flowers arrived. Volunteers appeared ready for action. By 1 p.m., the area around the gazebo had gone from grass to a garden bed full of flowering plants.

“The success of this project made me appreciate the generosity of my town,” Paulding said. “Planting those flowers made the Village Green more inviting. I hope the changes we made draw more people there. It’s a beautiful spot and more people should know about it.”

Windham woman earns equestrian honor

Debbie Hutchinson has been named the 2023 Adult Equestrian of the Year by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International, according to Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center.

For the past three years, Debbie has ridden with RTT and mare Paxton Abbey. For more than 30 years, she has lived with multiple sclerosis and has trouble with balance and spasticity that impacts her walking.

“When I’m riding Paxton, I don’t have MS,” Hutchinson said. Riding has helped her physically and has also given her a new support network through the staff and volunteers at RTT.

Veterans Association to meet

The Windham Veterans Association will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 to elect the board of directors and executive committee for the upcoming year. The meeting will take place at the Windham Veterans Center in North Windham. Call 892-1159 for more information.

Cancer Support Group meeting

The Windham Cancer Support Group has monthly meetings on the last Tuesday of each month at the Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. The meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. Anyone who is suffering from cancer, caregivers and survivors are all invited to attend.

