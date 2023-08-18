Rapper Young Capone – who also went by Dopeboy Ra and RaRa – died at the age of 35, just weeks after it was reported he was missing.

His publicist, Aleesha Carter, confirmed his passing this week on Instagram. She did not provide further details, leaving the rapper’s cause of death unclear.

“This is with a heavy heavy heart that I’m even posting this. We made magic when we strategically put out projects, always,” she wrote.

“Young Capone aka Dopeboy Ra aka Rara was one of my first hip hop/rap clients, and I can’t believe the news I just got of his unexpected passing!” Carter continued. “A friend … a client and just huge in East Atlanta. This is not the easiest post at all. Rest easy, RIP.”

Capone was last seen in Chicago in July, Deadline reported, though it’s not clear whether he reemerged prior to his death.

Born Rodriguez Smith, the performer started his climb to prominence in Atlanta’s underground hip-hop scene during the mid-2000s, according to People. He has since worked with industry heavy-hitters like Daz Dillinger and Jermaine Dupri, who acted as his mentor. Capone went on to sign a record deal with his label, So So Def, releasing the well-known track “Lights, Camera, Action” in 2006.

