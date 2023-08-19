FREEPORT — Fire destroyed a single-family home on Webster Road on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded at about 3:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 24 Webster Road, according to Freeport Fire Chief Paul Conley.

Conley said the fire was fast-moving and started in the kitchen. The blaze left the house “a total loss,” he said.

The homeowner was inside the house when the fire began but was able to get out safely. Conley said nobody was injured.

About 15 firefighters brought the fire under control in half an hour, Conley said, noting that the Freeport Fire Department was assisted by their mutual aid communities of Brunswick, Yarmouth, North Yarmouth, Durham and Falmouth.

