In photos: Annual festival’s balloons float over Lewiston on Sunday morning
The hot air balloons finally launched on the third day of the Great Falls Balloon Festival.
Hot air balloons take off on Sunday morning from Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston during the Great Falls Balloon Festival. After four failed launches, balloon pilots were finally given the go-ahead to fly. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Sun Journal Audience Engagement Editor Nina Mahaleris peeks out of the basket of a hot air balloon on Sunday morning before launching from Simard Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston during the Great Falls Balloon Festival. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
A hot air balloon floats through the sky over Lewiston on Sunday morning during the Great Falls Balloon Festival. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Hot air balloons take to the sky on Sunday morning from Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston during the first successful launch of the three-day festival. Poor weather conditions canceled the previous four launches. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
A hot air balloon floats on Sunday morning over Lewiston after taking off from Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston during the first successful launch of the three-day festival. Poor weather conditions grounded the previous four attempts. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Hot air balloons float on Sunday morning over Lewiston after taking off from Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston during the first successful launch of the three-day festival. Poor weather conditions grounded the previous four attempts. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Hot air balloons float on Sunday morning over Lewiston after taking off from Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston during the first successful launch of the three-day festival. Poor weather conditions grounded the previous four attempts. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Hot air balloons float on Sunday morning over Lewiston after taking off from Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston during the first successful launch of the three-day festival. Poor weather conditions grounded the previous four attempts. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
A hot air balloon drifts on Sunday morning past Lewiston landmarks during the Great Falls Balloon Festival. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
The Scarecrow hot air balloon floats through the sky on Sunday morning over Lewiston during the Great Falls Balloon Festival. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
The specialty balloon “Little D” lands on Sunday morning in the upper parking lot at Lewiston High School. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
The Scarecrow hot air balloon prepares to lay down Sunday morning in Lewiston during the Great Falls Balloon Festival. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
