SOUTH PORTLAND — Considering this summer’s weather, something amazing happened Sunday.

It didn’t rain.

The sun was out; the sky was blue. It was a warm, balmy 81 degrees in Portland.

While this summer isn’t done yet, it’s tracking to be among the wettest ever in Portland, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Stephen Baron.

It rained 29 days in June, 20 days in July and, as of Sunday, 12 days in August, said Baron, of the weather service’s Gray office. Some days, there was some sun with the rain, and on a few days, the rain was so heavy it led to flooding.

“We’re on pace for the fourth-wettest summer” on record, Baron said. “We won’t know until the end of this month, but the numbers are up there. It’ll be in the top five for sure.”

Understandably, many people jumped at the chance Sunday to head outside and feel the warmth of the sun.

Julia Stinneford of Portland was all smiles as she sat on her blanket with a book at Willard Beach, where the air was filled of the sounds of seagulls and surf.

“I love this beach,” Stinneford said. “Today’s very much a rare day. It’s been so rainy this summer.”

Even when the rain has held off this summer, it’s been cloudy and humid – not the best weather, she said. On Sunday, she was giddy. “It’s beautiful!” she said. Another plus was that perfect weather appeared on a day she didn’t have to go to work: “I can actually be outside and enjoy the weather.”

A few blankets away, Deanna Hight of South Portland was celebrating with her son, her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend. “It’s my birthday!” Hight said, agreeing that Mother Nature gave her a gift of good weather.

Hight said she tries to go to the beach often, but this summer, the weather hasn’t cooperated.

On a recent day, Hight drove to the beach after work. As she pulled into the parking lot, a big, dark cloud materialized. Hopeful, she thought she’d give it a few minutes hoping the cloud would go away.

It didn’t.

“It started to rain. I had to leave. But today is beautiful,” Hight said.

At nearby scenic spots, others were out in the sun.

Charissa Shiver of Gorham helped her 4-year-old daughter, Rylan, fly her new kite. Her husband, Joe Baiocchi, and sons, Jackson, 10, and Wesley, 5, were also flying their own new kites. Jackson was enjoying especially good success: A breeze held his kite high in the blue sky.

Shiver couldn’t have been happier with Sunday’s weather. “Oh, my gosh, it’s amazing,” she said. “This summer has rained nonstop, right. So getting out and and being able to do this, especially towards the end of the summer, it’s nice,” she continued, adding it’s warm but not sweltering. “The kids can actually do something fun instead of stay in and look at the rain.”

Also flying kites were three members of the Nor’Easters Kite Club – serious kite fliers.

Ralph Reed, of Lowell, Mass., was flying an octopus kite. He and his fellow members, Tony Otis of Westbrook and John Martin of Waterford, both have considerable collections of kites.

“This is the best spot in Maine to fly kites,” Reed said, adding that flies at Bug Light Park often.

“This is fabulous,” he said of the weather. “This is one of the better days ever. Low humidity, warm enough, the wind’s OK.”

A few feet away, a group of 17 cyclists rested in the sun after riding 17 miles from Saco.

The weather “is perfect,” said Janah Trent of Kittery Point, a leader in the 4 Seasons Hiking Group. The group was about to ride back to Saco – in good weather.

And the immediate forecast is looking promising for more sun.

There could be some scattered showers Monday, according to Baron of the National Weather Service. But after Monday, much of the week looks to be dry and mostly sunny.

