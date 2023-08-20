Dozens of people gathered near the Blaine House in Augusta on Saturday to send a message of inclusion and love in response to a neo-Nazi rally held at the same location last week.
The “Love is Louder” rally drew almost 90 people.
“We are really happy with how it went. It was a really successful 90 minutes of love and the power of our Maine communities,” said Sara Wing, the event’s organizer. “We had 86 people who all stood together, safe in solidarity the whole time.”
The rally was one of two anti-hate demonstrations planned for the day in Maine.
The other event, which was set for Portland, was called off because of safety concerns, according to an Instagram post by organizers.
In an e-mailed statement, the aid group Project Relief declined to say what the safety concerns were, but said it would organize another community event in the future.
Organizers of the Augusta rally chose not to publicize the event on social media, possibly to avoid counter-protesters, said State Rep. Raegan LaRochelle, D-Augusta.
“It really gave me chills to be involved,” LaRochelle said in an interview Sunday. “Our community was disturbed by last week’s demonstration. People were eager to share the other side of the story. We are glad the organizers put this together. Great quick response to something so scary.”
“The response was amazing,” LaRochelle said. “You have to guess who is going to beep or wave and it was all types of people, old and young. It was constant the whole time we were there.”
Wing echoed LaRochelle about the warm response. “It was very heartening. Especially knowing this was organized in just four days with zero social media,” she said. “It was really affirming to see the power of our connections with each other. ”
A recent investigation by the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram showed that white nationalist groups are increasing their presence in Maine, a trend underscored by the scene at the state’s capital. Experts said ignoring this growth would be a mistake.
Lawmakers from both parties denounced the latest neo-Nazi demonstration and called for legislation to make it harder for them to intimidate communities.
Staff writer Eric Russell contributed to this report.
