Scarborough’s Consolidated K-3 School Proposal

To the editor,

This November Scarborough citizens likely will have an opportunity to vote whether or not to build a consolidated K-3 school. Grappling with school facilities has been an ongoing exercise since the mid-80s. Only this time, unlike all previous school expansions or new construction, the preferred site is not owned by the town.

It’s an important decision being asked of the voters. I urge our elected officials, staff and stakeholders involved to assess the proposal objectively. Put aside any preconceived biases and/or assumptions. The voters deserve continued due diligence in an effort to reach a satisfactory decision that’s best for our community.

I urge voters to learn of the proposal’s pros and cons and how the Building Committee arrived at its recommendation. Not necessarily from neighbors and friends, but by checking the information available online or speaking with the people directly involved in the process. Likewise, pay attention to the Town Council’s negotiations with The Downs regarding the recommended site.

The reality is, Scarborough is an asset-wealthy community that will continue to grow. It’s an attractive community with annually one of the lowest tax rates in the area, a diversified commercial base that keeps the tax rate low and many attractive natural amenities. As voters, we have a responsibility to make an informed decision. Updating our primary schools and systemwide overcrowding has to be addressed sooner or later.

Roger Beeley

Scarborough

