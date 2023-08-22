A section of Sawyer Street in South Portland will remain closed until the end of the week following the collapse of a culvert Monday.

The city said its contractor, Shaw Brothers, began making repairs Tuesday to Sawyer Street between Arlington Road and Marsh Road. Traffic will be detoured around the site and drivers should plan on taking alternate routes.

The street closure will affect the South Portland Bus Service. The Route 21 bus will have to use Marsh Road to get around the street closure. Most bus stops along Ocean and Sawyer streets will remain open, but two stops on Sawyer Street, at Sterling Avenue and Mitchell Road, will be inaccessible while repairs are made.

Riders can call dispatch at 767-5556 for route updates.

