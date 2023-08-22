It took Eden Martin a year of navigating an increasingly competitive housing market to find a home.

Her list of requirements was short. She and her partner, Jack Lindamood, were tired of commuting from their apartment in Westbrook to Brunswick, where they both work, so they wanted something in the midcoast.

Ideally, it would have at least two acres of land, but even that was negotiable. It just had to be within their $227,000 budget.

The pair saw roughly 30 houses before falling in love with the little three-bedroom Wiscasset house with the blue door and the brook in the backyard.

Martin and Lindamood threw “every cent” they had at the house, offering a short 15-day closing window and more than $15,000 over the asking price. Theirs was one of seven offers and while it wasn’t the highest bid, the seller wanted the house to go to a Maine couple looking to stay in the state.

Martin and Lindamood’s home search – one that lasted months with dozens of showings, high competition, several bids and a stretched budget – would have been unheard of a few years ago, but has now become the norm.

Experts say the trend will likely continue as a statewide inventory squeeze, high buyer demand and rising interest rates keep the pressure on an already hot housing market.

Just over 1,300 Maine homes changed hands in July, representing a decline of more than 20% from the total in July 2022, according to data from the Maine Association of Realtors.

However, the statewide median sales price for homes sold last month was $380,000, a 7.3% increase over the price in July 2022, and a slight decline from the $385,000 median in June 2023.

The median is the price at which half the homes sold for more money and half sold for less

HOMES WON’T LINGER

Before the coronavirus threw the housing market into pandemonium, Derek Goff used to tell prospective homebuyers to put on their best poker face before a showing. Don’t let the sellers know how much you love the house.

Now, Goff, co-founder of Tomazin Goff Realty, gives the opposite advice: be overtly friendly, tell them how amazing the house is and the life you can see there.

That advice isn’t likely to change for a while.

“I don’t see prices going anywhere because the supply and demand issue is still plaguing the market right now,” Goff said.

First-time home buyers, who are now primarily shopping in the sub $500,000 range, are having a hard time breaking into the market. Goff said he’s guiding those buyers toward towns farther out from Greater Portland, where the prices are lower and the demand may be slightly less. He’s driving to showings and open houses all over the state, something he hasn’t done since he first started in the business.

Some real estate agents are reporting more price decreases, but Goff said that’s more often the result of sellers being too ambitious.

Houses that are priced appropriately won’t linger for long.

Maine houses were on the market for an average of just seven days last month, up from 6 days in June.

Nationally, sales fell 16.3% from July 2022, and prices rose by 1.6% to a median of $412,300, according to the National Association of Realtors. It’s just the fourth time that the average national sales price has exceeded $400,000.

In New England, home sales fell roughly 24% last month from the year before, but prices rose 5.5% to $467,500.

According to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.09% as of August 17, the highest level in over 20 years.

Properties across the country remained on the market for much longer in July than those in Maine – 20 days, an increase from 18 days in June and 14 days in July 2022.

The Maine Association of Realtors also looks at three-month data in county-by-county comparisons to get a larger sample size of sale transactions, and both the number of sales and the sale price were virtually identical to the June numbers, with a 20.07% sales decrease and a 7.04% price increase.

Sagadahoc County saw the biggest decrease in sales, with just 95 homes between May 1 and July 31, an almost 27% decline from the same period a year before. Cumberland County remains the most expensive of Maine’s 16 counties, with an average price of $550,000. Oxford County saw the biggest price increase, up $17.9% from $279,950 in the three month span last year to $330,000 this year. Piscataquis and Franklin counties saw overall price decreases, while prices in Sagadahoc County were nearly flat.

