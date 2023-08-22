For restaurateur Tobey Moulton, offering casual yet elevated food in a relaxed atmosphere is no new feat, but last week, when the co-owner opened Rise Pizza and Pub in Cumberland, he knew he had big shoes to fill.

Partnering with chef Rocco Marzilli, Moulton purchased the building on Main Street from Jim Guidi early this summer. In April, The Forecaster published an exclusive story announcing the closure of Guidi’s restaurant, Louie’s Grille, which was a staple in Cumberland for a decade.

“It’s time to slow down a little bit,” Guidi told The Forecaster in April.

Though Cumberland residents were saddened by the loss of a neighborhood staple, Moulton promised the town that Rise would offer the same down-to-earth, neighborhood-friendly atmosphere that Louie’s once did.

Rise, named to remind Moulton to have a positive outlook every day, offers specialty pizzas like their Street Corn Pizza and a buffalo chicken pizza, as well as the classics and a build-your-own pizza option. In addition to homemade pizza, Rise serves pub favorites like fish and chips and the Rise burger.

“The pizza is amazing,” Guidi said. “Best I’ve ever had.”

Advertisement

When Moulton opened the doors last week, the demand was high.

“We over-prepped for opening night and still sold out of pizza,” Moulton wrote on Facebook.

Moulton, a native New Yorker who moved to Maine in 2003, has run three late-night spots in the Portland area over the last 13 years. His first restaurant was Nosh, which Moulton opened with former business partners in 2010. For the last 12 years, Moulton has bartended and managed at the well-known downtown location, while simultaneously working to co-open Taco Escobarr and Slab, both located in downtown Portland.

To kick off the restaurant’s first few months, Rise will be open Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, brunch will be available from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and on Sundays, only takeout pizza will be offered from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Moulton and the Rise crew are “excited” to continue to feed the people of Cumberland, he said, and he feels grateful for the support shown by the community.

“We will continue to do our best to bring you great service, a friendly atmosphere and even better food,” Moulton said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: