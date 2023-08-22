The SAD 51 School Board held a board retreat at Val Halla Golf Course on Monday. The retreat was open to the public, but was not livestreamed for those who could not attend.

The board began by taking a facilities walk through the SAD 51 campus to see updates completed this summer, including a playground renovation and the addition of new portable classrooms.

Following the facilities walk, the board held the retreat meeting. The board discussed dates for the referendum to re-vote on the proposed elementary school building at 80 Gray Road in North Yarmouth, but no decision was made.

The board is considering a spring vote, possibly in March or April. It is expected to vote on the referendum date at a Sept. 7 or 21 board meeting.

