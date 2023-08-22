Prince Memorial Library will host a barn dance on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Wescustogo Hall in North Yarmouth. Beginner and experienced dancers are invited to learn barn dances and enjoy live music during the free event.

All dances taught will be suitable for both adults and children, and styles include circle, contra and waltzes. Square dances will be called by Kathryn Larson.

Spruce Rooster, a string band that plays old-fashioned music traditional for square dances, will perform live during the event. Its musicians are Mike Bendzela on fiddle and banjo; Emma Scott, fiddle; Pete Scott, guitar and mandolin; Dan DuBourdieu, bass and guitar; and Alan Davis, banjo.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: