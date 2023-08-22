317 Main Music School’s annual Henryfest music festival at Skyline Farm is returning after a four-year absence.

Henryfest will take be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at Skyline Farm, located at 95 The Lane in North Yarmouth.

The family-friendly festival is a community event to connect people of all ages through music, food and dancing. Acts like Primo Cubano, Cornerhouse, Joe K. Walsh, Yard Sauce and others will perform.

Food trucks, beer, hayrides and kids’ activities will also be available all day. Tickets are $23 for adults and $8 for kids ages 7-18 and can be purchased online at 317main.org. Kids under age 6 are free.

