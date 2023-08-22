North Yarmouth Community Center will host a free village block party on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Center. Entertainment includes lawn games, bubbles, a photo booth, food trucks, Touch-a-Truck, a 911 demo and a prize wheel.

From noon to 1 p.m., a pet parade and food drive will take place at Sharp’s Field, with prizes to win. Parade entries will be judged by staff from North Yarmouth Veterinarian Hospital, Finally Home Senior Dog Rescue and Retirement Home, and HART of Maine. All proceeds from the food drive will benefit Finally Home Senior Dog Rescue and HART of Maine.

Musician Jay Staples will perform from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the Community Center, where face painting and kite making will also be available.

Learn more at facebook.com/WHCC120.

