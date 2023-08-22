BIDDEFORD — Goulet, Richard L. Sr 87, of Biddeford, Maine, passed away on Aug. 19 after battling a long illness.

A 1955 graduate of St. Louis High School in Biddeford, he was an eight-year active and reserve veteran in the US Coast Guard from 1952-1960, serving on the USCG cutter USS Bibb.

After his service, he was known for his dedicated work with Lane Construction Company of Connecticut, working on projects throughout New England. He was very active in Biddeford Youth Hockey Association as a coach, mentor, and ultimately as president of the association.

He is pre-deceased by his grandfather, Captain Joseph A. Goulet of the Biddeford Police Department, his father, Esdras, former Biddeford City Street commissioner, his mother, Rose, and brother, George Andrew (Andy). He is survived by his wife, Joan; sons, John and wife, Monica Gagnon, Robert and wife LaRee Ells, Richard Guy (Ricky) and Richard Leo, Jr. (Dicky) and wife, Lisa O’Roarke; eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation and viewing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel in Biddeford.

A private burial service will be held at a later date at the Southern Maine Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Springvale.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Hope Memorial Chapel is respectfully handling Mr. Goulet’s arrangements.

