LITCHFIELD — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a plane crash that took place Tuesday evening in Litchfield.

Donnell Evans a spokesman for the FAA said there was only one person on board the twin-engine Beechcraft BE99 when it landed in a field around 5:45 p.m. Evans did not say whether the pilot was injured.

Evans referred queries about the pilot’s name and medical condition to local authorities. A message left with the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department was not returned by press time.

As is the case in most plane crashes, the NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates. The FAA will post a preliminary incident report on its website, usually on the next business day. Once investigators verify the aircraft’s registration number (N-number) it can be searched here.

The crash took place near Buker Pond. Authorities closed Buker and Oak Hill roads in Litchfield while fire crews rushed to the crash site. People at the Meadows Golf Course reported hearing a crash around 5:44 p.m. Maine State Police also responded.

Gardiner, Monmouth and Litchfield fire departments were searching an area off Oak Hill Road that is a mix of woods, waters and field.

Press Herald Staff Writer Dennis Hoey contributed to this report.

