TRACK AND FIELD

Lewiston native Isaiah Harris finished fourth in the third heat of the men’s 800 meters at the World Track and Field Championships and failed to advance to the semifinals on Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary.

Harris finished in 1:48.00, just behind third-place finisher Saul Ordonez (1:47.97). The top three runners in each of the seven heats qualify for the semifinals, along with the next three fastest times.

Alex Ngeno Kipngetich won the heat in 1:47.63 and Djamel Sedjati was second in 1:47.87.

Harris finished second the U.S. track and field championship in July in Eugene, Oregon, finishing in 1:46.68. Tuesday’s race started slow and Harris was seventh after the first lap in 56.08. Harris moved up to third with 100 meters to go, but was passed by Rivera down the stretch.

Bryce Hoppel was the only American to qualify for the semifinals, finishing second in the fourth heat in 1:45.56.

