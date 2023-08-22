Kennebunkport’s Graves Library will sponsor a conversation with best-selling authors Richard Russo and Andre Dubus III. The chat and reception is scheduled for Oct. 19 at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre in Arundel.

According to an Aug. 18 news release, the two best-selling authors sit together on stage to discuss their writing techniques and story collections. Graves Library is spearheading the evening at Arundel’s Vinegar Hill Music Theatre on Oct. 19, starting with a reception at 5:30 p.m. It’s the first time these longtime friends will appear together in Kennebunkport.

Both authors have recently released new novels. Dubus’ “Such Kindness” is the story of a working-class white man’s terrible fall and a “portrait of recovered dignity.” Russo returns to North Bath, in upstate New York, in “Somebody’s Fool,” and to characters that captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of readers in his beloved bestsellers, “Nobody’s Fool” and “Everybody’s Fool.” Each novel brims with the authors’ trademark heartrending observations and wry humor.

Moderating the conversation is former Graves Library board member Joshua Bodwell, editorial director of Godine and Black Sparrow Press. The event is sponsored by friends of Vinegar Hill Music Theater.

There will be a cocktail hour (with cash bar) beginning at 5:30 p.m. A bookstore will sell a variety of the authors’ works during the first hour of the event. Both Russo and Dubus III will stay after their talk to personalize any purchases. Proceeds of all tickets ($50 each) sold will benefit the Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library.

Mary-Lou Boucouvalas, director of Graves Library, said in an email, “This will be an amazing and popular event. We hope those who are interested will purchase their tickets soon because this could sell out early.”

Vinegar Hill Music Theatre is located at 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, 207-985-5552.

For more information about tickets or the event, email mlbgraves@gmal.com or call 207-967-2778.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: