BASKETBALL

Cooper Flagg announced where he will be taking his first three official college visits in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon.

Flagg, a Newport native and the country’s the top high school basketball prospect in the Class of 2024, revealed on the social media platform that he will be taking official visits to Duke, Kansas and Connecticut. Flagg visited Duke unofficially earlier this month.

Flagg will be a senior this year at Montverde Academy in Florida after reclassifying from the Class of 2025 earlier this month. According to 247 Sports, the order of the visits is unspecified but they will take place this fall.

Since leaving Nokomis Regional High after guiding the Warriors to the 2022 Class A title, Flagg has continued to pile up accolades on the national level, including USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year award last year.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Arizona Coyotes signed Coach André Tourigny to a three-year contract extension, ensuring he will be at the forefront of the franchise’s rebuilding process.

• Auston Matthews has put pen to paper on a deal that is set to make him the NHL’s highest-paid player.

And the Toronto Maple Leafs — and their fans — can finally exhale.

The star center signed a four-year, $53 million extension that ties him to the team that selected him first overall at the 2016 NHL draft through the 2027-28 season.

The deal carries an average annual value of $13.25 million, which will make Matthews the league’s highest-paid player beginning in 2024-25, surpassing Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon’s $12.6 AAV.

• The New York Rangers re-signed Alexis Lafrenière, inking the young winger to a two-year contract worth $4.65 million.

Lafrenière will count just over $2.3 million against the salary cap each of the next two seasons.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Branson Robinson, who showed his potential to emerge as a lead running back in 2023 for No. 1 Georgia by rushing for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 2022 national championship game win over TCU, will miss this season after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon.

Robinson rushed for 330 yards and three touchdowns while playing in 12 games last season as Georgia won its second straight national championship.

TRACK & FIELD

WORLDS: Britain’s Josh Kerr pulled off the biggest upset at the meet in Hungary, Budapest, outrunning heavily favored Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway to the line for a win in the 1,500 meters.

Kerr finished in 3 minutes, 29.28 seconds to join Jake Wightman as the second British runner in two years to upset Ingebrigtsen at worlds.

A few minutes later, another Norwegian avoided the same fate. Olympic champion and world-record holder Karsten Warholm ran away from a stacked 400-meter hurdle field to climb back on top in that race after injuries derailed him last year.

Warholm crossed in 46.89 seconds, a full three paces and .45 seconds ahead of surprise silver medalist Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands. American Rai Benjamin finished third and defending champion Alison dos Santos of Brazil clipped the eighth and 10th hurdles and finished fifth.

SOCCER

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: The players’ union representing the Women’s World Cup winner kissed without her consent by the president of the Spanish soccer federation said that his inappropriate act should not go unpunished.

Jenni Hermoso, who was kissed forcibly by federation head Luis Rubiales during Sunday’s awards ceremony, said in a statement that the FUTPRO players’ union and her agent would “defend my interests and speak on my behalf.”

The union continued the statement by adding: “We are working so that the acts like the ones we witnessed don’t go unpunished, are sanctioned, and that pertinent measures are adopted to protect the soccer players against actions that are unacceptable.”

Three players returned to the team for the Women's World Cup.

