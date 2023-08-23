LITCHFIELD — Two people died last evening after a twin-engine cargo plane bound for a private airstrip in Wales crashed under unknown circumstances in Litchfield, officials confirmed.

The victims, who have not yet been identified, were both part of the onboard flight crew, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. They were the only ones on the plane.

Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg said Wednesday morning it was immediately obvious there were no survivors.

Related Plane crashes in Litchfield with 2 aboard

Spokespeople for the FAA and Maine State Police on Tuesday referred all questions about the crash to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, which did not return messages that night.

“As we continue our work on the incident in Litchfield, please be patient with our response time for non-emergency calls for service through out the county,” Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason said in a statement posted on Facebook Wednesday. “This scene is very large and will take 2 to 3 days to mitigate the issue properly. Please keep the families of the two souls lost in your thoughts.”

The twin-engine Beechcraft BE99, operated by operated by Wiggins Airways, took off at 5:09 p.m. from the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport – 21 minutes earlier than its scheduled departure.

Advertisement

Wiggins Airways is an all-cargo airline that operates in 12 states and provides feeder services for FedEx, UPS and other carriers, according to its website.

The plane was in the air for 31 minutes before going down in Litchfield at approximately 5:41 p.m., according to FlightAware, a flight-data tracker. It crashed 21 minutes before its scheduled landing at the Wales Airport-ME6 on Ridge Road.

People at the Meadows Golf Course reported hearing a crash around 5:44 p.m. Officials searched for the wreckage near Oak Hill Road, which has been blocked off since Tuesday evening.

The plane was last recorded traveling at a speed of 224 mph at an altitude of 870 meters.

Local and federal authorities are currently investigating the scene of the crash. The Department of Environmental Protection was at the scene Wednesday morning as well as officials from Waterville Fire Department, which is the agency designated to respond to uncontrolled releases of hazardous substances in the area. Augusta Fire Department was also at the scene Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Wiggins Airways declined to comment on the incident Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Plane crashes in Litchfield with 2 aboard

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: