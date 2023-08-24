Portland police evacuated and searched a Walgreens for explosives Thursday morning before determining that a bomb threat was not credible.

The store at 127 Marginal Way was one of several Walgreens locations in the state that received bomb threats, a Portland police spokesperson said.

After the threat was called in to the store manager shortly after 11 a.m., police arrived and used an explosive detection K9 unit to search the building. Officers did not find any evidence of explosives.

Minutes later, a similar scene unfolded at the Walgreens at 741 Roosevelt Trail in Windham, according to a Windham Police Department spokesperson.

No explosive devices were found in the store and the businesses reopened just before 1 p.m., police said.

Portland’s department typically employs three pairs of explosive detection K9 dogs and handlers, which receive training through a partnership with the Transportation Security Administration, Lt. Robert Doherty said.

“There’s no better resource to detect explosives,” he said. “It’s better than any mechanical tool.”

