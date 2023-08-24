CLEVELAND — Mookie Betts matched his career high with five hits and drove in two runs, sending the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday in the completion of a suspended game.

Betts singled four times in the first six innings and had a two-run double in the eighth for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who are 18-3 in August. The seven-time All-Star is batting .561 during an 11-game hitting streak and has a .456 average this month.

Los Angeles led 3-1 after two innings Wednesday when heavy rain forced play to be suspended after a stoppage of 1 hour, 37 minutes. Another round of storms arrived after the bottom of the eighth Thursday, delaying the game for 72 minutes.

Gus Varland (1-0) worked 1 1/3 innings for his first big league win as seven pitchers combined for a four-hitter.

Kiké Hernández had a two-run double, and Freddy Freeman added three hits and an RBI for the Dodgers.

Cleveland’s lone run came in the first inning Wednesday night when José Ramírez homered off Clayton Kershaw.

NATIONALS 6, YANKEES 5: Alex Call hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Tommy Kahnle in the seventh inning, CJ Abrams followed with a solo shot, and Washington sent host New York to its 10th loss in 11 games.

A day after his first career three-homer game, Aaron Judge homered on his first pitch from Patrick Corbin (9-11). Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer in the third as the Yankees built a 3-1 lead.

Last-place New York (61-66) has not won consecutive games since Aug. 2-3 and is 1-11-3 in its last 15 series, losing seven straight rubber games.

Washington has won four straight series and nine of its last 12 games.

Giancarlo Stanton had his first four-hit game since May 4, 2021. He homered in the eighth off Jordan Weems and hit an RBI single off Kyle Finnegan in the ninth before Harrison Bader hit a game-ending flyout to a stumbling Call on the center-field warning track.

RAYS 5, ROCKIES 3: Josh Lowe hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Tampa Bay completed a three-game sweep in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Luke Raley and Isaac Paredes also homered for Tampa Bay, which began the day two games behind Baltimore in the AL East but in a position for a wild card. The Rays have won four straight and six of seven.

Jason Adam (4-2) struck out five of six batters, and Pete Fairbanks struck out three around a single in the ninth for his 16th save in 17 chances.

NOTES

NATIONALS: Pitcher Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire, ending a career that began as a No. 1 draft pick, included 2019 World Series MVP honors, and was derailed by injuries.

The Washington Post first reported Strasburg’s decision to retire, saying the announcement is expected to come Sept. 9.

Strasburg, who turned 35 last month, had his career knocked off course and ultimately cut short by injuries after leading the Nationals to their first title four years ago. He had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve and blood disorder that involved removing a rib and two neck muscles.

A three-time All-Star, Strasburg went 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA in 247 career regular-season starts. In the 2019 playoffs, he went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA and won each of his two starts against Houston in the World Series.

• Nationals right fielder Stone Garrett broke his left leg trying to rob a home run from the New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu on Wednesday night.

The team said Garrett has a fractured fibula and put him on the 10-day injured list.

