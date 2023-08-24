HOUSTON — When the Boston Red Sox were in Houston last August, many on the team were disappointed when they dealt veteran catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros for prospects Wilyer Abreu and Enmanuel Valdez.

The Red Sox were feeling much better about the trade Thursday when Abreu led the way in a 17-1 rout of the Astros. Abreu got his first major league home run among four hits as the Red Sox tagged J.P. France for 10 runs.

Alex Verdugo hit a leadoff homer and drove in two runs, and Abreu, who made his debut Tuesday, added four RBI.

“Obviously the mood last year when we got him, it was a lot different than now,” Boston Manager Alex Cora said.

The Red Sox set season highs for runs and hits (24), and it was the most runs and hits the reigning World Series champs have allowed this year. Boston has at least one home run in 13 straight games, which is the team’s longest streak since homering in 19 in a row in 2019.

Every Red Sox starter had at least one RBI, and eight had at least two hits.

“They were just hot,” Astros Manager Dusty Baker said. “The bats were hot and they can hit, and then when the hits start coming, it’s hard to stop it.”

Abreu’s big day came after he had two hits Tuesday and his first RBI on Wednesday. He was promoted after hitting 22 home runs for Triple-A Worcester, including eight in his last 11 games for the WooSox.

“He’s a good hitter,” Cora said. “He kept putting up good at-bats, even at the end. He was relentless.”

The Red Sox were up 13-1 before catcher Martín Maldonado gave up five hits, including a homer to Connor Wong, and four runs in the ninth. It was his second career pitching appearance and first since throwing a scoreless inning for the Brewers in 2014.

Thursday’s lopsided win followed Boston’s 7-5 victory in 10 innings Wednesday night after the Red Sox dropped the first two games of the series.

The Astros were hoping to get a strong start from France (9-5) to give their taxed bullpen a rest. Instead, the rookie had the worst performance of his young career, giving up 11 hits and 10 runs – both career highs – without getting out of the third inning.

“It didn’t appear that him and (catcher) Yainer (Diaz) were on the same page for a while,” Baker said. “You could sort of tell they were out of sync and … the guy’s been great for us. I know he feels badly.”

Boston starter Brayan Bello (10-7) yielded nine hits and a run in seven innings for his second straight win.

The Red Sox got going immediately, with Verdugo sending France’s third pitch into the seats in right field for his third leadoff homer this season.

Abreu homered to right-center in the second inning to extend the lead to 3-0.

“As soon as I hit that ball, I knew it was gone,” Abreu said through a translator. “I can’t put into words how I felt in that moment … but it was an amazing experience and an amazing feeling, and I’m happy that it happened today.”

Rafael Devers hit a two-run single later in the inning to make it 5-0.

Luis Urías added an RBI double in the third and Verdugo knocked in another run with a single. France walked Devers to load the bases and was relieved by Brandon Bielak, who hit Justin Turner with a pitch before walking Adam Duvall to force home two more runs. Masataka Yoshida added an RBI single, and another run scored on a groundout by Pablo Reyes.

Houston’s Mauricio Dubón doubled to start the bottom of the fifth and scored on a single by Alex Bregman.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Closer Kenley Jansen wasn’t available Thursday after leaving Wednesday night’s game because of tightness in his right hamstring. Manager Alex Cora said he would be evaluated when they return to Boston on Friday, and they hope he can avoid going on the injured list.

Astros: Outfielder Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery) will return to Triple-A Sugar Land to resume a rehabilitation assignment this weekend. Manager Dusty Baker said Brantley, who hasn’t played since June 2022, needs more time in Sugar Land before rejoining the Astros.

