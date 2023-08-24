ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — What started out as the Denver Broncos’ deepest position group ended up as their thinnest after wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field with a hamstring injury Thursday.

Jeudy was running an end-around in an 11-on-11 red zone drill in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams when he pulled up, grabbing his right hamstring and crumpling to the grass near the sideline.

He had to be helped to the cart, then was taken for an MRI.

“Hopefully it’s not anything long term,” Coach Sean Payton said.

The Broncos started training camp with Tim Patrick injuring his left Achilles almost a year to the day after tearing his right ACL. He’ll miss his second straight season. The same day Patrick got hurt, the Broncos lost KJ Hamler to a heart condition and last week lost Jalen Virgil to a season-ending knee injury.

Jeudy’s injury leaves Courtland Sutton, rookie Marvin Mims Jr., second-year pro Brandon Johnson and Kendall Hinton as Russell Wilson’s top options heading into a preseason finale against the Rams in Denver this weekend.

TRADE: Arizona traded Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants, moving on from the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft after three lackluster seasons.

The deal was announced on Thursday, less than a week after Simmons had a disappointing preseason performance in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants are sending a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Cardinals. The move is pending Simmons passing a physical.

The 25-year-old Simmons was seen as a can’t-miss defensive prospect in the 2020 draft after a stellar college career at Clemson. But the 6-foot-4, 238-pounder never quite found a role with the Cardinals and was attempting to move to safety from linebacker this preseason.

GIANTS: The Giants announced Thursday that they signed Prince Amukamara to a one-day contract so the cornerback could retire with the organization. He played five of his nine NFL seasons with the Giants and helped them win the Super Bowl after his rookie season.

Amukamara, the 19th overall pick in the 2011 draft out of Nebraska, started 45 of his 55 regular-season games with the Giants.

VIKINGS: Rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison has agreed to plead guilty to driving his luxury sports car 140 miles per hour on on Interstate 94 in St. Paul, Minnesota last month, an admission that will cost him a fine and the loss of his driving privileges.

The plea deal between the defense and the prosecution includes a $686 fine and a six-month license revocation.

SAINTS: Former defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell, who coached the famed “Dome Patrol” linebacker group and helped construct some of the top defenses in franchise history, has died at age 78.

Sidwell, who died Wednesday, coached with New Orleans under then-head coach Jim Mora from 1986 to 1994.

49ERS: General Manager John Lynch said he expects quarterback Trey Lance still to be on the roster when the season starts in just over two weeks despite losing out on the backup job to Sam Darnold.

The Niners made the decision earlier this week to give Darnold the No. 2 job behind Brock Purdy despite trading three first-round picks to draft Lance third overall in 2021. The team is exploring all options with Lance, including a possible trade, but Lynch said Lance being the third-string quarterback for Week 1 in Pittsburgh remains in play.

