SCARBOROUGH — A group of four Wentworth students broke a state record at the USATF Maine State Track & Field Championship meet held at Cony high school on Aug. 12. The Scarborough Track Club girls 4x100m relay team broke the age 9 and 10 Maine state record by running a time of 1:03.57. The previous record of 1:04.20 was set in 2015 by the Lewiston Track Club. The team included Samantha Jacek, Everley Flood, Erika Chao, and Julia Humble.

In addition, at the state championship track meet: the Scarborough team finished second overall out of 33 teams; boys 9 and 10 group won first place in the boys 9 and 10 division; girls 9 and 10 group won first place in the girls and 10 division; individual state champions from Scarborough include — Everley Flood (girls 9 and 10 high jump), Keira Nichols (girls 9 and 10 800m and long jump), Samantha Jacek (girls 9 and 10 200m), Teddy Sands (boys U8 high jump), Parker Mateja (boys 9 and 10 1,500m), Finn Hutchinson (boys 9 and 10 800m), and Leon Rogers (boys 11and 12 100m).

