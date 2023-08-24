South Portland Library will host a “Sound of Music” story time and craft session at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 9. Joined by the main cast of the Lyric Theater’s production of “The Sound of Music,” people of all ages are invited to read a story, sing a song and make a craft at the main library at 482 Broadway.

The Lyric Music Theater is located at 176 Sawyer St. in South Portland. “The Sound of Music” performances will run from Sept. 22 to Oct. 8. Tickets will be available at lyricmusictheater.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: