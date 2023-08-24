Attend a discussion on the fentanyl crisis presented by the Cape Elizabeth Police Department from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at Cape Elizabeth Fire and Rescue, 2 Jordan Way.

Retired Supervisory Special Agent Brian Townsend from the Drug Enforcement Agency will speak on this epidemic, including discussing the driving factors behind the fentanyl crisis.

The fentanyl and opioid crisis can impact any community and any family. By educating communities about the crisis, the Cape Elizabeth Police Department hopes to spread awareness and prevent harm to more communities.

The event is free to attend. Learn more on the Cape Elizabeth town website, capeelizebeth.com.

