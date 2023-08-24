SOUTH PORTLAND – It’s not too late to join the 20th annual Maine Lighthouse Ride. Bicyclists are encouraged to spend the last days of summer cruising the coast of Maine and join the Eastern Trail for the 20th annual Maine Lighthouse Ride.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, more than 800 bicycle riders will gather at the Southern Maine Community College campus in South Portland to embark on the journey. According to a Lana Wescott, chief events officer, “riders will spend a leisurely day – following one of four different course lengths – visiting Maine lighthouses, exploring the coast, and enjoying Maine’s scenery.”

The ride features plenty of rest stops along the way and finishes with a party featuring lunch from Peppers Landing and Shipyard Brewing Company.

The Maine Lighthouse Ride is the largest fundraiser for the Eastern Trail. For more details, visit MaineLighthouseRide.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: