From Lewis Carroll to a metal garbage can, the inspiration for these dance performances is wide ranging.

MOMIX’s “Alice,” Portland Ovations, Merrill Auditorium, Oct. 19

Portland Ovations presents the newest work by MOMIX, a company of dancer-illusionists directed by Moses Pendleton and based in Connecticut. This production is inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic “Alice in Wonderland.” The audience will go down the rabbit hole with Alice to meet characters such as the Caterpillar and the mad Queen of Hearts. Pendleton said the piece does not retell the whole story but uses it “as a taking-off point for invention.”

Tickets ($35-$60, $20 for students) are available at portlandovations.org and through the PortTIX box office at 207-842-0800.

“Tales by Poe,” Portland Ballet, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, Oct. 27-28

Portland Ballet’s season opens with “Tales By Poe.” The performance will include vignettes based on short stories by Edgar Allen Poe, mixing readings of his classic work with haunting choreography.

Tickets ($18-$35) and details can be found at portlandballet.org and through the PortTIX box office at 207-842-0800.

“Stomp,” Portland Ovations, Merrill Auditorium, Nov. 18 and 19

“Stomp” has ended its nearly 30-year run in New York City, but the percussion and dance show will be on stage in Portland this fall. The eight-member troupe makes music out of unexpected instruments – matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, hubcaps, Zippo lighters. The show will also include new routines and props.

More information and tickets ($50-$75) are available at portlandovations.org and through the PortTIX box office at (207) 842-0800.

Palaver Strings + little house dance: “Noisefloor,” presented by Portland Ovations and the State Theatre, Dec. 6 and 7

Two Portland groups led by local artists join forces for this performance. Palaver Strings is a string ensemble, and little house dance is a contemporary dance company. The performance by 12 musicians and seven dancers will also feature a new composition by Rhode Island-based artist Courtney Swain. The entire piece was a collaborative effort in which the choreographers contributed to the music composition and the musicians to the choreography.

More information and tickets ($20-$65, $10 for students) is online at portlandovations.org, statetheatreportland.com or at the PortTIX box office at 207-842-0800.

