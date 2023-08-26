In the film “High Fidelity,” John Cusack’s character makes an astute observation about the fact that there are so many pop songs about love and the misery it can create.

“People worry about kids playing with guns, or watching violent videos, that some sort of culture of violence will take them over,” Cusack’s character says. “Nobody worries about kids listening to thousands, literally thousands of songs about heartbreak, rejection, pain, misery and loss.”

That may be true, but the great thing about pop music is the endless variety of styles and topics. You don’t have to listen to just one type of music or one type of song. That becomes apparent when one peruses the lineup of pop entertainers – musicians, comedians and even actors – scheduled to perform in Maine this fall.

Cusack himself is on the list, as he’s coming to Portland to host a screening of “High Fidelity,” a film set in a record store. Other shows on our list feature rock, Celtic, blues and country performances. That’s not to say there aren’t a ton of other great pop music or comedy shows in Maine this fall – which you can find by scanning the Press Herald’s Got Tix feature every week. But this is our lucky seven.

SEPT. 27 – Dropkick Murphys at Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor

It’s a good thing Maine Savings Amphitheater hosts outdoor shows into the fall, because the Dropkick Murphys will blow the roof off most venues. Not to mention shatter a few ear drums. The raucous Boston-based punk rock band is known to Red Sox fans for its high-energy version of “Tessie,” an old Broadway tune that became a Red Sox fan club staple more than 100 years ago. They also do a version of “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” with lyrics written by the great Woody Guthrie, featured in the 2006 film “The Departed.” Tickets are $49.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com.

SEPT. 29 – Goo Goo Dolls at Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor

Everything old is new and ’90s music is having a moment, as radio stations who were playing ’80s music a few years ago are now getting just a tad more current. The rock band Goo Goo Dolls had its best years in the ’90s, with Top 10 hits like “Name,” “Iris” and “Slide.” The band has continued to tour and record, putting out three albums in the last four years. A more recent band with a slightly retro sound, Fitz and The Tantrums, is billed as the “special guest” act. Tickets are $39.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com.

OCT. 10 – Buddy Guy at State Theatre, Portland

Maine music fans will get to say goodbye to a blues legend in October, when 87-year-old guitarist Buddy Guy comes to town. He’s a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, having influenced rock guitarists from Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton to Stevie Ray Vaughan. He was also the subject of a PBS “American Masters” film about his life and career a couple years ago. The show is part of his Damn Right Farewell tour. Tickets are $65 to $100. statetheatreportland.com.

OCT. 11 – Loreena McKennitt at Merrill Auditorium, Portland

Singer and composer Loreena McKennitt has brought her eclectic Celtic music around the world since the 1980s. The Canadian-born McKennitt plays piano, harp and accordion and sings. She was inducted into the Canadian Songwriter’s Hall of Fame this year. Tickets are $42.50 to $92.50. porttix.com

OCT. 22 – John Cusack at State Theatre, Portland

“High Fidelity” may be about more than music, but it’s set in a record store and the main character (Cusack) is obsessed with music. He can make a song or album list for basically any emotion he’s feeling or any kind of romantic breakup he’s had. This event begins with a screening of the film followed by what’s described in the publicity as a wide-ranging conversation with Cusack. Cusack began his career in ’80s teen flicks like “Say Anything” and “The Sure Thing,” and has gone on to star in thrillers, dramas and comedies. Some of his credits include “The Grifters,” “Eight Men Out,” “Being John Malkovich” and “Grosse Pointe Blank.” Most tickets are $55 to $65, but there’s a VIP “meet and greet” opportunity for $125. statetheatreportland.com

NOV. 9 – Lettuce at State Theatre, Portland

The funk band Lettuce is known all over the county but has roots in Maine. Sax player Ryan Zoidis, a Maine native, was in the Portland band Rustic Overtones. Keyboardist Nigel Hall was based in Maine for a while, early in his career. The band originated in Boston some 30 years ago and is still feeling the funk. Tickets are $35 to $40. statehtheatreportland.com

NOV. 10 – Black Opry Revue at Strand Theatre, Rockland

The Black Opry aims to put focus on Black artists making country and Americana music by organizing shows with a variety of acts around the country. The show scheduled for the Strand includes singer Taylor Rose Mickens from Northampton, Massachusetts; multi-instrumentalist and singer Grace Givertz from Boston; and guitarist and singer Ben Jordan from Bristol, England. The Black Opry was started in 2021 as a touring revue and website for fans and musicians. Tickets are $25. rocklandstrand.com.

