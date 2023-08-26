I’ve been confused by recent letters and Victoria Hugo-Vidal’s Aug. 6 column on Pine Tree Power (“The Maine Millennial: Pine Tree Power will be a change for the better”). They have suggested that the reason to vote for this change is to move us, as a state, to green power. I thought that this vote had nothing to do with the source of the power but with the ownership of the transmission and distribution system. You can currently choose green power and may pay a small premium, but this will show providers that there is a market. You can do this now!
Please consider in-depth reporting on the choice coming up and what it really means. I’m very concerned that people may vote for this for reasons that aren’t true and we will be stuck with a big bill for naught.
Jim Fitch
New Gloucester
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.