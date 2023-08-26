I’ve been confused by recent letters and Victoria Hugo-Vidal’s Aug. 6 column on Pine Tree Power (“The Maine Millennial: Pine Tree Power will be a change for the better”). They have suggested that the reason to vote for this change is to move us, as a state, to green power. I thought that this vote had nothing to do with the source of the power but with the ownership of the transmission and distribution system. You can currently choose green power and may pay a small premium, but this will show providers that there is a market. You can do this now!

Please consider in-depth reporting on the choice coming up and what it really means. I’m very concerned that people may vote for this for reasons that aren’t true and we will be stuck with a big bill for naught.

Jim Fitch

New Gloucester

