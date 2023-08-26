CHOCTAW, Okla. — A teenager has died and two people were wounded after being shot during a Friday night high school football game in Oklahoma in which a police officer also fired a weapon, authorities said Saturday. Two people were injured while fleeing the scene.

The 16-year-old boy died of a wound suffered in the shooting during the third quarter of the Friday night game between Choctaw High School and Del City High School, according to a statement by Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall.

The boy was not a student of either school, according to Marshall, who did not release the names of any of the victims.

Marshall did not announce any arrests but said that a person of interest was being sought.

“It is believed an argument started between at least two males which led to the shooting,” Marshall said. “Two guns and eight rounds were recovered at the scene.”

Marshall did not immediately return a phone call for additional comment.

Marshall said a 42-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the chest and a “young female” was treated and released for a wound to her thigh. Marshall said two other females suffered broken bones while fleeing the scene.

Marshall said seven Choctaw police officers were at the game at the time, including five hired by the Choctaw School District as security and two who had happened to stop at the game.

Two off-duty Del City officers were also at the game with the Del City team for security and one of them fired his weapon, according to Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger.

Choctaw-Nicoma Park Superintendent David Reid and Mid-Del Superintendent Rick Cobb issued a joint statement offering thoughts and prayers to those affected by the shooting.

“Both districts are working jointly with the police … in an ongoing investigation,” according to the statement.

Marshall said she has been in contact with Reid, “he and his team will be meeting (Saturday) to provide counseling as well as discuss further safety measures for our students and spectators.”

