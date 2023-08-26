BASEBALL

Louis Lappe homered, drove in five runs and gave up just three hits on the mound as El Segundo, California, beat Needville, Texas, 6-1 on Saturday to advance to the Little League World Series championship game in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Lappe, a 12-year-old who stands 6-foot-1, hit a two-run double in the third inning and a two-out, three-run homer in the fifth. He also struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings.

California will play Curacao in the final on Sunday.

• Jay-Dlynn Wiel and Nasir El-Ossais got back-to-back singles off Taiwan ace Fan Chen-Jun and eventually scored, leading Curacao to a 2-0 victory in the international championship game.

COLLEGES

Advertisement

FOOTBALL: Sam Hartman threw for four touchdown passes in his Notre Dame debut, and the No. 13 Fighting Irish routed Navy 42-3 in a season-opening victory in Dublin.

Hartman completed 19 of 23 passes for 266 yards.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Star running back Josh Jacobs agreed to a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The contract is worth up to $12 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. Jacobs, the NFL rushing leader last season, skipped training camp rather than agreeing to play under the franchise tag, which would have given him $10.1 million this season.

BASKETBALL

Advertisement

WORLD CUP: Paolo Banchero came off the bench and led the U.S. with 21 points as the Americans opened with a 99-72 win over New Zealand in Manila.

• Willy Hernangomez scored 22 points and got defending champion Spain, the No. 1 team in the FIBA rankings, off to a winning start with a 94-64 victory over Ivory Coast in Jakarta.

• Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic poured in 37 points and added seven rebounds and six assists in Slovenia’s 100-85 win over Venezuela in Okinawa, Japan.

NBA: The Charlotte Hornets agreed to a three-year, $48 million contract with starting forward P.J. Washington.

A restricted free agent, Washington averaged a career-high 15.7 points last season, to go along with 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks.

TRACK AND FIELD

Advertisement

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson anchored the U.S. to back-to-back victories in the 400-meter relays at Budapest, Hungary, giving the Americans a sweep of the short relays at the world championships for the first time since 2007.

Lyles became the first man since Usain Bolt in 2015 to win the 100, 200 and 400-relay at worlds. He pulled away on the anchor leg as the U.S. finished in 37.38 seconds, defeating Italy (37.62) and Jamaica (37.76).

The U.S. women finished in 41.03, .18 ahead of Jamaica.

TENNIS

U.S. OPEN: Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, pulled out of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament because of a back injury.

Paula Badosa also withdrew because of injury, meaning Venus Williams needs a new opponent for her first-round match in the tournament that starts Monday in New York.

Advertisement

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Chelsea completed the signing of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from the New England Revolution.

The 23-year-old Serbia international signed a seven-year deal, reportedly worth 14 million pounds ($17.6 million).

• Manchester United came from two goals down to beat visiting Nottingham Forest, 3-2, in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes’ 76th-minute penalty completed a comeback after the visitors went down to 10 men.

FRANCE: Playing for the first time this season at Paris Saint-Germain’s home stadium following his contract standoff with the club, Kylian Mbappe scored twice in a 3-1 win over last season’s French league runner-up, Lens.

Advertisement

ITALY: United States standout Christian Pulisic scored in his second straight match for AC Milan, starting the hosts on their way to a 4-1 win over Torino.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen produced a typically strong final lap to take pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix for the third straight year.

Verstappen will aim for a record-tying ninth straight win on Sunday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous