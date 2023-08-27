This week’s poem, Stuart Kestenbaum’s “Apprentice,” brings us into the past of a man’s work and younger sense of self. I love how this poem takes the actions and substance of pottery as metaphors for the ways we learn – and relearn – who we are.

Kestenbaum is the author of six books of poems, most recently “Things Seemed to Be Breaking” (Deerbrook Editions 2021), and served as Maine’s poet laureate from 2016-2021. He lives on Deer Isle.

Apprentice

By Stuart Kestenbaum

When I would walk to work in Portland,

the first light appeared over the horizon

of islands and ocean, casting long shadows

on the windows of the 19th-century warehouses

along the wharves, my own lengthened shadow

stretching over the red brick sidewalk,

as if we are more than one self, and maybe

we are: the one we were, the one we are

and the one we dream about.

Walking down the streets to the studio,

the herring gulls would wheel and cry overhead

in a brightening blue sky, a raucous noise

that even now for me is the sound of that

small city. That was the year I learned

to make pots, my foot kicking

the steel fly wheel, my hands centering clay

my fingers finding their way to the place

where the vessel could be opened.

It was a small miracle of transformation.

Back then I thought I knew what was next,

now all I see is the turning, the moving

into the light and turning around again.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Apprentice,” copyright 2023 by Stuart Kestenbaum, appears by permission of the author.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: