BASEBALL

Brady Whalen, Victor Bericoto and Logan Wyatt all homered with two outs in the seventh inning as the Richmond Flying Squirrels prevented a doubleheader sweep Sunday by the Portland Sea Dogs, rallying for a 10-8 win in the second game at Hadlock Field.

In the opener, Wikelman Gonzalez allowed two hits and struck out six over five innings, leading Portland to a 5-1 win.

The Sea Dogs were one out away from a sweep before Alex Hoppe surrendered back-to-back home runs by Whalen and Bericoto, tying the second game at 8. Andy Thomas drew a walk, and Wyatt put Richmond ahead with a two-run homer.

Portland’s Phillip Sikes homered in both games. Brainer Bonaci homered and drove in three runs in Game 2, and Matthew Lugo was 5 for 5 in the doubleheader, including four hits in the second game.

LITTLE LEAGUE: Louis Lappe hit a walk-off homer as El Segundo, California, beat Curacao 6-5 in the Little League World Series championship game in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, despite giving up a four-run lead.

Lappe finished the World Series with five home runs.

Curacao tied the game in the fifth on Nasir El-Ossais’s grand slam to center.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Gillian Rovers and Abby Kraemer each scored twice as Maine (3-0-1) remained undefeated, rolling past Stonehill (0-3) in Easton, Massachusetts.

Kayla Kraemer also scored for the Black Bears, who broke the game open with four second-half goals.

FIELD HOCKEY: Mallory Mackesy scored in the first quarter and Poppy Lambert converted a penalty stroke in the second, leading Maine (1-1) to a 2-0 win over Providence (0-2) in Orono.

FOOTBALL: Arizona State has issued a self-imposed one-year bowl ban amid an NCAA investigation for possible infractions incurred under former football coach Herm Edwards.

The ban announced is a preemptive step as the NCAA investigates the Sun Devils for alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Alyssa Thomas scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner moved into seventh place on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list, and the Connecticut Sun pulled away in the second half for an 83-68 victory over Los Angeles in Uncasville, Connecticut, snapping the Sparks’ six-game winning streak.

Bonner scored 12 points to break a tie with Sue Bird. Bonner has 6,815 career points.

• Kristy Wallace scored a career-high 20 points and made three 3-pointers in the final 70 seconds as the Indiana Fever kept their playoff hopes alive with an 83-80 victory over the visiting Atlanta Dream.

WORLD CUP: Latvia got 22 points from Arturs Zagars and shocked France 88-86 in Jakarta, Indonesia, eliminating the Olympic silver medalists after just two games.

• RJ Barrett scored 17 points as Canada overpowered Lebanon 128-73 to clinch a spot in the second round.

Latvia, Germany, Montenegro and Lithuania also are assured of advancing.

GOLF

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Vijay Singh won The Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Michigan, for his first PGA Tour Champions title in nearly five years, mainly because of a five-putt triple bogey on the 17th hole by Paul Goydos.

Singh finished at 14-under 202, one shot ahead of Jeff Maggert. Goydos was two behind.

EUROPEAN TOUR: English golfer Todd Clements won the Czech Masters for his first European tour title, shooting a bogey-free 9-under 63 to seal a one-stroke victory over compatriot Matt Wallace.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Scott Dixon kept his championship hopes alive by winning the Bommarito 500 in Madison, Illinois.

Dixon’s victory pulled him to within 74 points of Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and IndyCar leader Alex Palou with two races remaining.

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen won a rain-marred Dutch Grand Prix to equal Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine straight victories.

Fernando Alonso finished second, Pierre Gasly moved up from fourth to third in the final results because Sergio Perez was given a five-second penalty for speeding in pit lane.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Substitute Darwin Nunez scored two late goals, including a winner in the third minute of stoppage time, as visiting Liverpool recovered to beat Newcastle 2-1 in the Premier League despite playing more than an hour with 10 men after Virgil van Dijk was sent off.

• Rodri scored in the 88th minute to secure a 2-1 win for Manchester City at Sheffield United.

GERMANY: Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern Munich eased to a 3-1 win over Augsburg.

TRACK AND FIELD

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: A gold medal by the 1,600 relay team of Quincy Hall, Vernon Norwood, Justin Robinson and Rai Benjamin pushed the final U.S. total to 29 medals in Budapest, Hungary, including 12 golds.

