• Large home with attached, three-car garage on a private 1.71 AC lot, minutes from Route 1/Falmouth, downtown Yarmouth, and Cumberland Center

• Recent upgrades include renovated kitchen and bathrooms with new tile and new light fixtures throughout

• Primary suite bathroom features soaking tub and tile shower; one of additional bedrooms is ensuite

• Bonus room for gym/media on lower level, unfinished third floor for storage or living expansion

Nestled amongst the tall pines, this stately colonial style home built by Dale Bragg welcomes you across a wraparound front porch to walk through the front door.

Upon entering you will notice how the property has been thoughtfully reimagined with new tile, new light fixtures, a grand new kitchen, and upgraded baths. The chef’s kitchen is inviting, with white shaker cabinets to the ceiling, pantry, new stainless-steel appliances including two refrigerators, a spacious island with seating for four, and new granite countertops with a slab backsplash. The kitchen allows easy access to both the formal dining room and informal eating area with sliders to the deck overlooking the flat, manicured backyard.

This home has an extremely flexible floor plan. The formal living room with built-ins and a fireplace can be closed off from the first-floor den, offering a private place for an office or study. The mudroom and garage entry into the house provides functionality with walls of built-ins and easy access to the laundry. The spacious primary suite is a private oasis. Tastefully renovated, the full bath offers a deep soaking tub, double vanities, custom tile shower, and walk-in closet. Five additional bedrooms complete the second floor, one offering its own ensuite and for the other four, each pair shares adjoining full baths.

Find a gym and bonus room in the lower level. An unfinished third floor provides expansion possibilities or a place for storage. The property’s several outdoor spaces, such as the screen porch, deck, and porch, make it easy to entertain or quietly enjoy the summer weather.

Conveniently located just minutes from Route 1 Falmouth amenities, downtown Yarmouth, and Cumberland Center this location offers privacy with easy access to local nature trails and amenities.

51 Rock Ridge Run is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at dbanks@davidbanksteam.com.

