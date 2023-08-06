• Built in 2021, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom home has gorgeous finishes, textures, and fixtures that make it stand out from the crowd

• Home chefs will love the gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, separate coffee and liquor bars, and walk-in pantry

• Live in luxury on 1.96 acres: built-in putting green, gas fireplace on patio outside primary suite, backyard fire pit, and front farmer’s porch with swing

Built in 2021 by well-respected local builder Rick Libby, this unique property is perfect for entertaining guests and relaxing with your loved ones in style, both inside and out. It’s a pristine and peaceful oasis with over 1,000 square feet of covered porches with stone surfaces. Sip coffee on the front porch swing, savor evenings at the exterior gas fireplace, or converse with friends around the fire pit while a friendly competition wages on the built-in putting green.

Enter through eight-foot front doors or attached, two-car garage to an open concept that creates a natural flow through the first floor. Music plays inside and out on a Sonos system. The gourmet kitchen has top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, quartz counters, and backsplash with a waterfall island edge, ample counter space, and separate bar and coffee areas. The elegant, light-filled living room, boasting cathedral ceilings and an 84” Linear Gas Fireplace opens to the lush backyard.

Retreat to the luxurious first-floor master suite. The spa-like ensuite bath, complete with dual vanities, custom tile shower, and rejuvenating soaking tub. Dual walk-in closets that include laundry provide ease of storage and care.

As you climb to the second floor you will notice that every room—three bedrooms, two full baths, laundry, and second living space—features stone, woodwork, and light fixtures that are sure to wow. Need office space, a separate gym area, or playroom? On the second floor there’s a bonus room with a vaulted ceiling or head to the basement. Finished earlier this year, this additional space reflects design continuity from the rest of this incredible property.

47 Scottow Hill Road is listed by Stacy Salvo of Portside Real Estate Group. Contact Stacy by phone at 207-650-4205, or by email at stacysalvo@portsidereg.com.

