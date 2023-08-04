• Open house on Sunday, August 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• 7 acres of private lakefront on Big Sebago with four-bedroom, three-bathroom main house, one-bedroom guest house, two-car garage, and new furnace

• Over 3,000 SF in main home: grand living space has cathedral ceilings and wood stove insert, beautifully finished basement

• Heated pool, immense lawn, back deck, fire pit and private dock make this an ideal year-round residence

What better time of year than right now to be on Sebago Lake, the second largest lake in Maine, so deep and clear that it’s the water source for the greater Portland area? This property has it all: privacy, generous multigenerational living space, and a private dock, all on a private 2.7 acres.

Approaching the property by boat, you’ll turn into Turtle Cove off Jordan Bay. Step off the dock and join the circle around the fire pit or walk up the lawn to relax in the heated in-ground pool or back deck. The guest house is a little further back. It has one bedroom, a full bath, kitchen, and living room topped off with a two-month-old roof—ideal for an in-law apartment or guests.

The main home is built around a front-to-back living and dining room, with cathedral ceilings and a wood stove insert in the central fireplace. Huge windows frame views of the water. A six-month old oil furnace heats the home, and in case of emergency, there’s a generator that powers all living spaces. Checking off the last box on the Perfect Lake House List is the nicely finished basement, with a bar and refrigerator, separate games rooms, and another bedroom.

Raymond is positioned nicely between Windham and Naples where there are year-round activities plus shopping and restaurants. It’s a 30-minute drive to Maine’s largest city, Portland, with numerous ski mountain resorts within an hour to the west and north as well.

21 Check Point Drive is listed by Steven Morgan of Maine Real Estate Pros. Contact Steve by phone at 207-754-2773, or by email at steve@stevemorgangroup.com

