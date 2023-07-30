• Contemporary home on 1.12 AC lot with attached, three-car garage abuts woods and Norton Brook for a peaceful setting

• Open-concept kitchen, dining, and living area with gas fireplace and egress to the back deck

• Primary suite features two walk-in closets and recently remodeled bathroom with soaking tub and tile shower

• Nearby to Falmouth Town Landing, the commercial center of town with groceries, restaurants and shopping, and multiple nature preserves

Offering a gracious and functional floor plan and numerous thoughtful updates, this five-bedroom, four full-bath home checks all the right boxes.

Recently enhanced inside and out, 7 Wisteria Circle welcomes you with timeless curb appeal and manicured grounds. Inside, freshly refinished floors and a crisp color scheme presents a bright and airy aura. The spacious eat-in kitchen hosts a large walk-in pantry and opens to a family room with built-ins and a natural gas fireplace. A French door takes you to the back deck, newly rebuilt with composite decking. Completing the first floor is formal dining room, grand foyer, cozy living room with wood burning fireplace, and a first-floor bedroom with direct entry to a full bath.

Upstairs, the primary suite features two walk-in closets and a newly remodeled spa-like bath with soaking tub and tile shower. Three additional bedrooms upstairs include an additional ensuite option. Completing the upstairs is a central bonus room for movies, games, or homework, and a large laundry room. The unfinished basement features daylight windows and offers ample storage, with direct access to the three-car garage.

Outside, an irrigated lawn invites games, and a separate swing set pad provides a safe play space. On a cul-de-sac off a side street along Falmouth Foreside, this property promises carefree enjoyment and convenient access to Falmouth’s numerous local amenities, from beautiful nature trails to high-rated restaurants.

7 Wisteria Circle is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX® By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at dbanks@davidbanksteam.com.

