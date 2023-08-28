September is National Falls Prevention Awareness Month, and The Southern Maine Agency on Aging is holding classes, A Matter of Balance and Tai Chi, to help improve balance and prevent falls between September and November. These classes are designed to enrich the quality of life for adults 60 and over by improving their physical wellness and self-confidence, according to a SMAA press release.

A Matter of Balance is a falls prevention class designed to help participants increase physical activity, make important home safety improvements, and even learn how to respond if a fall does happen. The class empowers participants to take charge of managing their health, and to share their own experiences and concerns about falls.

Tai Chi classes use gentle movements, combining exercise and mental strength to improve mobility, breathing, and relaxation in ways that help you feel greater control over your daily life. It is a safe way for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy life and meet new friends while taking control of your physical, emotional, and mental health.

A Matter of Balance classes meet twice a week for four weeks, and Tai Chi classes meet twice a week for 10 weeks. The class listing dates and locations include:

A Matter of Balance Classes:

Sept. 19–Oct. 12 at the Bridgton Community Center, 15 Depot St., Bridgton

Sept. 18–Oct. 11 at Mayflower Place, 27 Mayflower Drive, Sanford

Sept. 18–Oct. 16 at the South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, South Portland

Tai Chi Classes:

Sept. 12–Nov. 17 at the Parks & Rec. Community Room, 20 Recreation Way, Kennebunkport

Sept. 12–Nov. 16 at Scarborough Community Services (The Hub), 418 Payne Road, Scarborough

Sept. 12–Nov. 16 at the South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, South Portland

Sept. 11–Nov. 15 at the Unity Gardens Community Room, 124 Tandberg Trail, Windham

Sept. 11–Nov. 15 Tai Chi Deepening – This class is virtual, and meets on Zoom

Sept. 12–Nov. 16 Tai Chi Deepening – This class is virtual, and meets on Zoom

Pre-registration for all classes is required, as class sizes are limited. Visit the events page at www.smaaa.org/events.html to pre-register and to check for class days and times. For more information, contact the Agewell team with any questions by calling 207-396-6578 or by e-mailing agewell@smaaa.org.

The Southern Maine Agency on Aging is the focal point in Cumberland and York counties for resources, services and information to empower older adults and adults with disabilities.

