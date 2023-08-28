The first session of the 131st Legislature has come to a close, and I am so proud of all we accomplished to support our community.

One of the issues I’ve heard most about from folks in Westbrook is the cost of housing. I was proud to co-sponsor legislation that limits application fees for renters and increases the notice period landlords must provide tenants before significantly increasing their rent, both of which are now law. We also passed a supplemental budget that contains over $100 million for the low-income housing tax credit and creates the Housing First Program, which will prioritize providing permanent housing and on-site services to chronically unhoused Mainers. But we still have much more to do, and I will continue to fight for Westbrook’s renters and homeowners.

Additionally, we passed legislation to support Westbrook schools and students. This includes funding adult education, addressing our educational technician shortages in public schools by establishing an alternative certification pathway and providing two additional years of free community college to high school graduates. The supplemental budget also includes nearly $94,000 to assist English language learners attending Westbrook schools that need additional support.

And finally, I was proud to co-sponsor historic legislation creating the state’s first paid family and medical leave benefits program. Currently, only 35% of workers have access to job-protected unpaid leave, meaning that many of our neighbors must choose between losing income and taking care of themselves or a loved one. Now, PFML will make sure that Mainers no longer have to face that difficult choice.

While there is more work to do when we head back to the State House in January, we have much to be proud of. These investments will undoubtedly make Westbrook an even better place to live, work and raise a family.

Rep. Morgan Rielly

Westbrook

