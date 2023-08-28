Grace Keenan from Scarborough has been named to St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for achieving academic excellence during the Spring 2023 semester. Keenan is a member of the Class of 2025 and is majoring in anthropology. Keenan attended Scarborough High School.

Easy Ocampo, of Scarborough, was named to first honors on the Clark University Dean’s List.

Incoming freshman at James Madison University include: Parker Killiard of Scarborough, who plans to major in Kinesiology – BS; and Andrew Moore of Scarborough, who plans to major in Business Management – BBA.

