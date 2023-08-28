Yvette Loranger, of Saco and formerly of Biddeford, Maine passed away peacefully at the age of 102 at the Wardwell Assisted Living Facility in Saco on Aug. 22, 2023.

Yvette was born on Dec. 30, 1920, in Biddeford, Maine. She was the daughter of Joseph and Delia Baillargeon and was raised with two brothers and three sisters. She was educated in Biddeford and was a communicant of St. Andre’s Parish. On Aug. 31, 1940, Yvette married Urbain (Ben) Loranger and together they raised three children. In their retirement years, Ben and Yvette enjoyed card games, social outings, and traveling with friends.

While raising her family, Yvette was employed as a top stitcher at Kesslen Shoe Company and then at Stride Rite Shoe Company. She was actively involved in the PTA at St. Andre’s School, serving as secretary for many years. She was on the Advisory Board for St. Andre’s Home for Unwed Mothers and organized many fundraisers for their cause. Yvette also served as a volunteer at Souther Maine Health Care for many years.

She was an excellent seamstress and loved spending time with her family and friends. Yvette was best known for her strong will, generosity, and homemade whoopie pies.

Yvette is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Ben; her four siblings: Lucille Knox, Therese Petrin, Robert Baillargeon, and Andre Baillargeon. She is survived by her sister Lorraine Lamirande of Biddeford and sister-in-law Priscille Baillargeon of Biddeford. She leaves behind her three children: Carol and her husband Dave Pawlak of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, Donald and his wife Elizabeth of Biddeford, and Roland and his wife Diane of Saco; along with six grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Yvette moved to the Wardwell in 2017 where she made many good friends and became endearingly known as “Memere” to many of the staff. Yvette’s family will remain forever grateful for the kindness of both the Wardwell and Northern Lights Hospice staff who so diligently worked with her to ensure that her final days were comfortable and peaceful.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco on Sept. 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. For more information on visitation or to share online condolences, please visit www.hopememorial.com or call Hope Memorial Chapel at 207-282-6300.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Yvette’s memory to the Wardwell, 43 Middle St., Saco, ME 04072.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: