The nonprofit Skyline Farm in North Yarmouth will host its annual 5K trail run/walk on Sept. 16.

A kids’ fun run will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the trail race at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast sandwiches will be available and a bluegrass band will perform after the race. Race registration is $20 in advance at running4free.com or $25 on race day. All proceeds will benefit Skyline Farm, which is located at 95 The Lane.

