Visitors to the eighth annual Portland Fine Craft Show check out basketry, ceramics, furniture, jewelry, leatherwork, metalwork and printmaking under billowing clouds Saturday on Free Street. The juried show is organized by the Maine Crafts Association. This year’s Best of Show winner was sculptor Laura Baring-Gould of Massachusetts. Portland ceramic artist Aiden Fraser received the People’s Choice Award, and Bea Willemsen of Molten Ceramics of Portland was honored for Best Booth. Drew Johnson / The Forecaster