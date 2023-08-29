A civil rights organization has reached a settlement agreement with the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services more than a year after suing the group for providing inadequate legal representation to poor Mainers who are constitutionally entitled to an attorney.

In a proposed settlement agreement reached on Aug. 21, MCILS committed to advocating for more resources from the legislature, updating its regulatory framework for the private attorneys it contracts with and issuing regular reports on the commission’s progress.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine sued MCILS on behalf of five incarcerated clients in March 2022. They alleged they weren’t getting enough time with their attorneys, who weren’t responding to calls, and they didn’t understand the evidence against them or the hearings they attended.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Maine Attorney General, which represented the commission in the case, declined to comment on the proposed settlement. It still has to be approved be approved by a judge.

“The current system has failed low-income people accused of a crime in Maine, denying countless people their Sixth Amendment right to effective assistance of counsel. We are proud to advance this issue in Maine because a person’s freedom should never depend on their wealth,” a spokesperson for the ACLU of Maine said in a statement.

The lawsuit wasn’t the first time MCILS, a state-funded entity that oversees court-appointed attorneys, was on notice for constitutional issues. The commission was the subject of reports from the Sixth Amendment Center in 2019 and a state watchdog agency in 2020.

Much settlement calls on MCILS to implement changes that were initiated in the last year. That includes raising its attorney reimbursement rate from $80 to $150 an hour, which the commission hopes will help recruit more private attorneys to the work.

The state hired its first five public defenders in late 2022 and will hire more, after getting the funding for 10 additional positions in the latest budget.

The agreement also includes $295,000 to cover attorney fees for the ACLU and other firms who helped with the lawsuit.

The agreement will be considered during an unscheduled fairness hearing. MCILS clients who are covered by the lawsuit won’t be able to sue the agency for similar, systemic claims for four years.

Staff Writer John Terhune contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.

