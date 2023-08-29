A driver crashed into Mae’s Cafe & Bakery in downtown Bath Sunday afternoon.

The driver, a woman in her 80s from Woolwich, was driving north on High Street in a Toyota RAV4 shortly before 2 p.m. when she attempted to turn onto Centre Street and lost control of the vehicle, crashing through the bottom of the restaurant’s patio where customers were eating, according to police. She and her passenger, a man also in his 80s from Woolwich, were taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick for possible minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Deputy police Chief Michelle Small said officers were investigating if the driver misjudged the turn or had a medical episode. Police did not release the names of the driver and passenger and said no charges are expected to be filed.

The crash happened as the restaurant was closing for the day.

“One of our servers, Gerry Kaye, rushed to check on the car and the passengers and provided comfort, and then the Bath response teams were on the scene almost immediately,” cafe General Manager Ryan Ballard said. “We are very thankful that nobody on the deck was injured.”

The patio, which seats about 30 people, remains closed because some of its supports were damaged.

“We are hoping for relatively swift repairs to the structure so we can safely serve outside again,” cafe owner Ned Horton said.

