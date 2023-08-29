Ella Anania, Noble senior, midfielder: Anania was named to the all-SMAA first team for the second straight season last fall. She finished with eight goals and 11 assists, and is an anchor in Noble’s back end as a defensive midfielder.

Hannah Bickford, Gorham senior, midfielder: Bickford made her second straight all-SMAA first team last season. She has scored 13 goals with 21 assists in her career, and possesses a blend of excellent speed and the vision to find players in scoring positions.

Lizalyn Boudreau, Freeport sophomore, midfielder: Part of Freeport’s impressive collection of sophomores, Boudreau became the top midfield presence for the Class B South champions. She had seven assists and will again be a top player in the Western Maine Conference.

Ava Brent, York senior, forward: Brent was a solid scorer for the Wildcats last season, and following the graduations of Abby Dickson and Abigail Armlin will be counted on to provide more offense for a York team hoping again to challenge for a championship.

Sophia Chung, Cape Elizabeth senior, midfielder/defense: Chung was a second-team WMC all-star last year, and is a versatile player who can play up and contribute to the Capers’ offense or play back and be the leader of a sturdy, experienced defensive unit.

Lily Dorrington, South Portland/Westbrook sophomore, forward: Dorrington is entering her first year as a starter, but Coach Kaylee Whitten is excited about the natural scoring touch she brings to an improved Red Riots forward group.

Zoe Dries, Windham junior, forward: Dries was second on the Eagles in goals last year with 12, and she’s also one of the team’s most versatile players. She possesses a scoring touch, but also is a good defensive player and will be involved in Windham’s defensive corner unit.

Ella Duchette, Brunswick junior, goalie: Duchette and her sister Madelyn, a senior back, will anchor the Dragons’ defense this season. Ella Duchette proved her ability under pressure with eight saves and several big stops in overtime in a playoff loss to Mt. Ararat.

Julia Elie, Thornton Academy senior, defense: A shot putter in the spring, Elie is a strong player and the leader of a solid Trojans defense at the center back position. She communicates well with other defenders and is rarely out of position.

Brooke Farquhar, Gorham senior, forward: The Rams’ most dangerous player around the net, Farquhar has 29 career goals and 20 assists. She knows how to set her defender up, and has an array of moves to get past her and get in position to score.

Emily Groves, Freeport sophomore, forward: Groves burst on the scene last season and scored 24 goals, the most in Coach Marcia Wood’s 11 years with the Falcons. She has a good sense for where the ball will be, and is strong enough to win positioning battles.

Lily Johnson, Cheverus senior, midfielder: Johnson has brought an impressive two-way game to the Stags since her sophomore year. With 19 goals and 15 assists last season, she’s skilled at setting up teammates and taking the ball herself on the attack, and she’s strong on the defensive end as well.

Lucy Johnson, Cheverus junior, forward: The most dominant player in the league is back after a stellar sophomore season in which she scored 49 goals, the second-most in state history. She’s 34 goals shy of the state record for career goals, and could break it this season.

Ayla Lagasse, Biddeford junior, midfielder/forward: Lagasse is poised to join a long line of elite Biddeford offensive players. She had 16 goals and eight assists last year en route to a second-team all-SMAA pick, and will be a go-to weapon this season.

Colleen Lynch, Yarmouth senior, midfielder: A returning first-team all-WMC pick from a year ago, Lynch, a second-year midfielder, has become a strong two-way player. She’s also the team’s leader, going into her third season as a captain.

Kayla Magnant, Biddeford sophomore, midfielder: The SMAA all-rookie pick a year ago finished with 11 assists and could be the Tigers’ best playmaker this season. She’s a skilled passer and can step easily into an offensive or defensive role.

Audrey Marchildon, Mt. Ararat senior, midfielder: Marchildon, a second-team all-KVAC pick last year, returns as the Eagles’ center midfielder and top playmaker, and should be one of the conference’s top players this season.

Emma Nadeau, Lake Region senior, midfielder: Nadeau was a captain last season and earned all-WMC first-team status. She scored two goals and added four assists, and will be the offensive leader for a Lakers team eyeing the playoffs.

Erika Parker, Marshwood senior, midfielder: The Hawks’ attacking midfielder scored five goals with seven assists last season and earned all-SMAA first team status, an acknowledgement of her offensive ability and her knack for playmaking and setting up teammates.

Audrey Payeur, Sanford junior, midfielder: The repeat first-team all-SMAA selection has been one of the league’s best scoring threats since coming on the scene as a freshman. She scored 17 goals and added nine assists last fall, and is up to 23 goals and 12 assists for her career.

Maggie Pendergast, Scarborough senior, midfielder: The Red Storm’s veteran leader is an exciting player with the ball on her stick. She has great dribbling and ball-handling skills, and can weave her way through a defense and into a position to score.

Joey Pompeo, Cheverus sophomore, midfielder: As a freshman, Pompeo slotted in perfectly with an experienced Stags team. She has great field vision and excels in transition, and could be looked upon this season to factor more in the scoring.

Eliza Rogers, Massabesic junior, forward: New Mustangs Coach Katherine Fournier said Rogers, the team’s center forward, has “kicked it up a notch.” She’ll need to be a goal-scoring threat for a Massabesic team hoping to return to playoff contention.

Trinity Valle, Noble senior, goalie: A difference-maker in the Knights’ defense, Valle has great instincts in the cage and a knack for impressive saves. She had nine shutouts last season and stopped 87% of the shots she faced.

Emma Walsh, Portland/Deering sophomore, goalie: In her first year, Walsh’s habit for aggressive play and challenging shots allowed her to earn first-team all-SMAA status. She saved 84.5% of the shots that came her way.

