A mother in Florida killed her 10-year-old son and her 19-year-old daughter before shooting herself over a custody dispute with her ex-husband, who lives in Jay, Maine.

To Get Help WHERE to get help if you or anyone you know is battling depression or has had suicidal thoughts: Maine Crisis Hotline: 888-568-1112 Other state resources in Maine: Dial 211 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

Brandy Hutchins killed her children in defiance of a court order that she turn over custody of her son, 10-year-old Aiden Hutchins, to her ex-husband, Nick Hutchins, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news conference Sunday. Brandy Hutchins then took a gun and fatally shot herself, Judd said.

Judd began the news conference by saying he had news “that is absolutely devastating for everyone.”

Judd said Nick Hutchins arrived in Florida on Aug. 24 for a court hearing. The judge in that hearing ordered Brandy Hutchins to turn over custody of Aiden by Friday night, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. When she failed to comply with the court order, Judd said detectives spent the weekend looking for Aiden Hutchins in an effort to find the child so that he could return to Maine.

On Sunday around 12:30 p.m., officers went to a mobile home in Lake Wales, Florida, where Brandy Hutchins was staying with her children. Deputies found their bodies and determined that the mother had killed her son and daughter, before taking her life.

“She murdered her children and then shot herself,” Judd said. “I can’t imagine a more horrific set of circumstances. My heart breaks for all of the family. We’re devastated for this beautiful 10-year-old child, all because mom did not want to turn the child over to his rightful father pursuant to a court order.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: